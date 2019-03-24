Home

Went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2019 at age 89 Ray is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie "Marge"; children, Marcia Prehn, Michael (Louise), Raymond (Becki) Jr., Russell (Deb), David (Patty) and Dwane (Pam); sister, Shirley Griffith; 20 grand children; 26 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation from 9:30-11:00 am at Resurrection United Methodist Church, 615 15th St. W, Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
