Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond PAJAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond F. PAJAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond F. PAJAK Obituary
Age 73 Of New Richmond, WI On May 8th, 2019, Raymond F. Pajak peacefully passed on from complications of chronic heart failure. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years Antoni J. Przybyla, and their cats. Ray graduated from JFK high school in Cheektowaga, NY, in 1963. He served in the Air Force, and received an honorable discharge in 1969. He completed his degree in Education, and pursued a Social Service career first in Buffalo, NY, and then in St. Paul, MN. Ray was very proud of his service as a Union Steward, serving as Chief Steward with AFSCME Union. He never lost an arbitration. Ray took early retirement to enjoy his garden, indulge in his passions for collecting art and needlework, and to care for his dogs and cats. Celebration of Life 4-6 PM Thursday May 16 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Ray disliked cruelty of any kind to people or animals, and he had a special place in his heart for elephants. Donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Elephant Sanctuary, P.O. Box 395, Hohenwald, TN 38462. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now