Age 73 Of New Richmond, WI On May 8th, 2019, Raymond F. Pajak peacefully passed on from complications of chronic heart failure. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years Antoni J. Przybyla, and their cats. Ray graduated from JFK high school in Cheektowaga, NY, in 1963. He served in the Air Force, and received an honorable discharge in 1969. He completed his degree in Education, and pursued a Social Service career first in Buffalo, NY, and then in St. Paul, MN. Ray was very proud of his service as a Union Steward, serving as Chief Steward with AFSCME Union. He never lost an arbitration. Ray took early retirement to enjoy his garden, indulge in his passions for collecting art and needlework, and to care for his dogs and cats. Celebration of Life 4-6 PM Thursday May 16 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Ray disliked cruelty of any kind to people or animals, and he had a special place in his heart for elephants. Donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Elephant Sanctuary, P.O. Box 395, Hohenwald, TN 38462. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019