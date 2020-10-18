Age 89 of Oakdale Born and Raised in Cannon Falls Went to heaven while peacefully surrounded by his family in the comfort of "his spot" at home. Survived by wife of 56 years Blanche (Askwith) Rohr; son John Rohr; daughters Cindy Moncrief (Frank Scundi) and Christine Otte (Paul); grandchildren Allison Doran (Andy), Mathias Otte, Brittany Moncrief and Dylan Otte; one great-granddaughter Evangeline Doran; sister Mary Ihrke; brother Marvin Rohr; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Theresa Rohr; brothers Niles and William Rohr. He retired from 35 years of work at 3M. He was a dedicated Twins fan, and occasionally enjoyed the Vikings. Incredible husband, father, and role-model. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (October 21, 2020) 12:00 PM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com