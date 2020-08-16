Died August 7, 2020 He is survived by his beloved wife Karen (nèe Hazel), sons Thom (Cindy Gerst) and Gary (Terry Banovetz-Gerst), daughter Kate (Bob Alich) and son Paul (Cindy Meeske) and his grandchildren Tyler Gerst (Jessica Browning fiancé), Jack Alich, Sam Alich, Hannah Alich and Ellie Gerst. His dear grandson Andy Gerst is deceased. He is also survived by his half brother Bill Gerst and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born in St. Paul on November 12, 1931 and raised in the Highland Park neighborhood; the middle child of Raymond R. and Betty Gerst. His sisters Amilou and Karen (Kake) preceded him in death. He attended Monroe High School where he met Karen. Ray enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at bases in Biloxi, MS, Tampa, FL and Oxford, England. During that time he married Karen and started a family. They were married almost 69 years. Ray graduated from the University of Minnesota Dental School and was soon a solo practioner in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul where he gained a reputation for being a devoted, resourceful and generous practitioner as well as a tweaker of kids' noses. Ray was well-loved. Though he would never boast of this, a patient of his once said Ray treated her youngster's toothache on the 4th of July charging only $3 as he knew she and her husband were college students. He was a convivial hunting partner and relished the memories of each year's camaraderie. He had a soft spot for downhill skiing and time at the cabin in NW Wisconsin. Ray was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and cherished the many friendships he had there. The church was a central part of his life and he volunteered his time there enthusiastically as well as regularly driving cancer patients to treatment, building for Habitat for Humanity, feeding clients at Loaves & Fishes, packing food at Feed My Starving Children, and more. He taught by example and was one of the kindest people we have ever known. He often expressed the most heartfelt appreciation to visitors. Thank you to the staffs of Cherrywood of Roseville at Lexington, Regions Hospital and HealthPartners Hospice as well as Blair Pogue and the staff and congregation of St. Matthew's Church. Private burial at Fort Snelling for family only. Due to Covid concerns an open memorial is not planned. If so inclined, please send a memorial donation to either: St Matthew's Church, 2136 Carter Avenue, St. Paul 55108 or Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Voluntary/ Community Resource Service (135), One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417. Place "8003-General Patient Fund" on the check please.









