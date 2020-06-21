33 Year Veteran of the St. Paul Police Department Age 98 of St. Paul, passed away on June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Lorraine; daughter, Joan McCluskey; parents, Adolph and Hilda; brother, Howard; sisters, Ruth Tome, Mabel Boogren, Shirley Burkart. Survived by son, Ken (Liz); daughter, Barbara Major; 9 grand- children; 20 great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, June 30 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 9- 10 AM Tuesday 6/30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Cretin Derham Hall High School. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.