Roseville, MN Age 76, Died 5/11/2020 Preceded in death by parents William & Mabel; brother James. Survived by, loving wife of 56 years Barbara; devoted children, David (Kristine), Deborah (David) Overkamp, Thomas (Michelle); beloved grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Joseph, Michael & Alex; brother John (Linda). Due to COVID-19 a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment to be held at a later date at Fort Snelling; a Celebration of Life will also be held when able to do so.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.