Raymond H. WARNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roseville, MN Age 76, Died 5/11/2020 Preceded in death by parents William & Mabel; brother James. Survived by, loving wife of 56 years Barbara; devoted children, David (Kristine), Deborah (David) Overkamp, Thomas (Michelle); beloved grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Joseph, Michael & Alex; brother John (Linda). Due to COVID-19 a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment to be held at a later date at Fort Snelling; a Celebration of Life will also be held when able to do so.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Fort Snelling
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 15, 2020
We have fond memories when Ray was at our seasonal campground on Fish Lake. He enjoyed fishing and family times at their trailer.
Joe & Donna Oslund
Acquaintance
May 14, 2020
We loved Ray. He was such a kind person, always saying hello when I walked by. We will miss him.
Susan Jorstad
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved