Of Cottage Grove, MN August 2, 1926 — May 7, 2020 WWll Veteran U.S. Navy, passed away at Woodbury Health Care Center. Funeral services at Fort Snelling National Cemetery later, when safe for everyone, due to Covid-19. All welcome. Full notice to follow. Thank you from the Lennartson Family.









