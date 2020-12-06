1/1
Raymond J. HARRIS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Raymond J. Harris, 90, of Plymouth, MN, passed away suddenly at home on December 2, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Lee, of 66 years; daughter Kathleen (Fred); son David (Natalie); foster daughter Wendy; grandchildren, Brian (Emily), Mariel (Jeff), Katie, Drew, MacKenzie; great grand children, Walter, Arthur, Roan, Lilly, Finn, James, and Hale and brother Donald. Preceded in death by sister Dorothy and brother Richard. Ray's love for family, long drives, car travel, golf, and Sudoku will always be remembered, as will his service as a corporal in the Army 89th EPC. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved