Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Raymond J. Harris, 90, of Plymouth, MN, passed away suddenly at home on December 2, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Lee, of 66 years; daughter Kathleen (Fred); son David (Natalie); foster daughter Wendy; grandchildren, Brian (Emily), Mariel (Jeff), Katie, Drew, MacKenzie; great grand children, Walter, Arthur, Roan, Lilly, Finn, James, and Hale and brother Donald. Preceded in death by sister Dorothy and brother Richard. Ray's love for family, long drives, car travel, golf, and Sudoku will always be remembered, as will his service as a corporal in the Army 89th EPC. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store