Raymond J. MASKREY
1939 - 2020
Age 80, of New Wilmington, PA Passed away July 8, 2020 at UPMC Jameson, New Castle, PA. He was born October 10, 1939 in St. Paul, MN to the late Herbert E. and Lucille M. Maskrey. His wife, Dianne, survives. He graduated from Central High School in St. Paul. He was an electrician and member of the St. Paul Local 110, NEPA and IBEW. Also surviving are one daughter, Sharlene (Tim) Paradis of Forest Lake; one son, Scott Maskrey of Red Wing; one brother Thomas Maskrey of St. Paul; four grandchildren and five great-grand children. Preceding him in death are his parents, one son, Dale, and one brother, Richard. A private service was held Monday, July 13, at the Smith Funeral Home of New Wilmington. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Franklin, PA.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
