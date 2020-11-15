Age 83 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Born in 1937 to Henry and Louise Weidner in St. Paul. Ray grew up on the East Side and graduated from Johnson High School in 1955. He is survived by wife Shirley, son Raymond and brother Jimmy. He was a loving stepfather to Shelly, Joe and Barb and an incredible Papa Ray to Kelly, Kaylee, Carsen and Kathy. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, White Bear Lake, with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, to be scheduled at a later date.