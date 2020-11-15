1/1
Raymond J. WEIDNER
1937 - 2020
Age 83 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Born in 1937 to Henry and Louise Weidner in St. Paul. Ray grew up on the East Side and graduated from Johnson High School in 1955. He is survived by wife Shirley, son Raymond and brother Jimmy. He was a loving stepfather to Shelly, Joe and Barb and an incredible Papa Ray to Kelly, Kaylee, Carsen and Kathy. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, White Bear Lake, with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, to be scheduled at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
