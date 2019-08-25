Home

Raymond John BARNES Obituary
Age 93 of Highview Hills, Lakeville, MN, formerly of Farmington and Rosemount, MN. Passed away on August 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Wilde) Barnes, his parents Samuel Powell and Elise (Hintsche) Barnes, his brothers Frank, Karl, Bill, Emil, Edwin and Bob and his sisters Dorthea, Verna, Elizabeth, Mae, Nettie and Eva. Raymond is survived by his children: Dianna (Larry Braem), Rodney (Janice) Barnes, Jennifer (Stephen Whiting), Judy (Bradley Borchardt), and Daniel (Cheryll) Barnes; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville, MN. Funeral will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11am at Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Avenue, Rosemount, Mn. With 1 hour visitation prior to service. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery, Apple Valley. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
