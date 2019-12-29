|
|
Age 65 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family Sunday December 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Audrey Gauthier, and nephew Michael Jr. Ray will be missed by his wife, Gale; daughters, Dina (Jonathon), Amy and Pamela (Nicholas); grandchildren, Justin, Gavin, Graciana, Addison and Isabella; brothers Larry (Jeannie), Mike, Pat, Jim (Kris) and John; sisters, Mary (Rob), Terry (Jerry) and Cheryl and Lorraine; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Ray will be remembered in private burial. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019