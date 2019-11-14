|
|
Age 84 of Eden Prairie Passed away on November 11, 2019 Ray was born on June 25, 1935. Raymundo, Rayzee, Big Al… is now sharing his stellar voice with the angels. Ray's 39-year career in radio broadcasting went from disc jockey to program and music director, sales and sales management. After various radio stations in MN and IA, he moved to WCCO Radio in 1970 and achieved record setting sales awards until his retirement in 1997. Ray was inducted into the MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2011. Ray was also a trustee at St. Joseph's church in Hopkins for 25 years. It didn't matter who you were – a dear friend, caregiver or wait staff for an evening – Ray always took the time to use your name. Strong in his faith, Ray loved music, travel and time with family and friends. He's listening to Sinatra, Scotch in hand and dancing again. He is missed dearly by many. "Hi Pally – until we meet again." Survived by loving wife, Karen Kelsay; family Tony, Chris & Jennifer (Nick & Tess, Ali, Jake, Ben), Mike & Char (Gianna, Dominic, Bella), Fr. Peter, Troy & Dani Kelsay (Bailey & Jacob Lampe, Quinn), Rod & Kim Kelsay, Stephanie & Todd Campbell (Emily); many extended family and friends. Preceded in death by wife Mary (nee Schoenecker), parents Raymond & Ann, in-laws Elmer & Alma Schoenecker, and brother Joe. Ray requested a party. Come celebrate his life with a Mass of Christian burial, Mon, 11/18, 11 am at Pax Christi, 12100 Pioneer Trl, Eden Prairie with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Visitation also Sun, 11/17, 4-7 pm (6:30 pm Rosary) at Washburn McReavy, 7625 Mitchell Rd, Eden Prairie. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, following luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to N.C. Little Hospice, Pavek Museum or Pax Christi Catholic Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 14, 2019