Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Raymond L. LUJON

Raymond L. LUJON Obituary
Age 91, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn; son, Douglas; and brother, Bud Lujan. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Brian) Hannigan, Laura (Daniel) Moynihan; grandchildren, Kenneth, David (Natalie), Heather (Levi), Anna (Luke), Joseph, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Josephine, Darren, Margo; sister, Connie (Richard) Strome; nephews, extended family and friends. Ray had many diverse interests, a wonderful sense of humor and led an active, adventurous life. He will be greatly missed. Private Service. Interment Union Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2019
