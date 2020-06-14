Raymond L. MOREHOUSE
Owner of Ray's Small Engine Age 76, of Circle Pines Passed away on June 9, 2020. Survived by wife of 57 years, Gayle; daughters, Lisa (Curt) Colstrom, Tara (Tom) Fallon and Dana (Dale) Gangl; grandchildren, Justin, Alayna, Katie (Mateo), Natalie (Mike), Missy, Ryan (Danielle) and Alyssa (Jaegar); great-grandchildren, Kasey, Pehton, Levi, Wyatt and Oliver; faithful dog, Gabby; many other family and friends. Memorial visitation 4-6 PM Monday, June 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23). Per Ray's request, casual attire and no flowers, please; memorials are preferred. The family wishes to thank Dr. King and his staff at Minnesota Oncology, and also Allina Hospice; a very special thank you to Brian & Shannon McDonald, Jim & Jill DeMars, Dick Lee, Butch Wagner, and Ray Linder. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
