Age 80, of Hinckley, MN Died June 30, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Jessie Thieling, brothers, Richard and Gary Thieling, brother-in-law, Kenneth Schmidt. Survived by sister, Barbara (Edward) Wing, Mendota Heights, MN, brother, Dennis Thieling, Stacy, MN, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Retired from West Publishing (Thomson Reuters) after 38 years of service on December 1, 1995. Service at Clover Community Church, 50380 State Highway 48, Hinckley, MN on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 AM; visitation at 10 AM. Memorials preferred to "Town of Ogema". Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019