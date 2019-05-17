Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond N. ROSS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond N. ROSS Obituary
Age 80 of Stillwater Passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by father Harold and mother Marie (Ross) Kalpiers; brothers Richard (Geraldine) and Ralph. Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Lois; daughters Darla (Gary) Goble and Ronda Rae (Lloyd) Law; son David Ray (Katy); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Ray was retired from Computype, Inc. of Roseville. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy serving between the years of 1956 and 1959. He served many years in motorcycle and prison ministries. He was a Chaplain with the International Fellowship of Chaplains. Evening Visitation 3-5 PM Sunday May 19 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 Olive St. W., Stillwater. Visitation 10 AM Service 11 AM Monday, May 20 at BRADSHAW, 200 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment Fort Snelling. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now