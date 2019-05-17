|
Age 80 of Stillwater Passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by father Harold and mother Marie (Ross) Kalpiers; brothers Richard (Geraldine) and Ralph. Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Lois; daughters Darla (Gary) Goble and Ronda Rae (Lloyd) Law; son David Ray (Katy); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Ray was retired from Computype, Inc. of Roseville. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy serving between the years of 1956 and 1959. He served many years in motorcycle and prison ministries. He was a Chaplain with the International Fellowship of Chaplains. Evening Visitation 3-5 PM Sunday May 19 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 Olive St. W., Stillwater. Visitation 10 AM Service 11 AM Monday, May 20 at BRADSHAW, 200 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment Fort Snelling. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2019