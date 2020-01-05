|
|
Age 91 Of White Bear Lake He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII and a retired member of the Insulators Union #34. Ray was preceded in death by wives Margaret A. (nee Sharar) and Margaret B. (Rumreich) and son Alan Rumreich. He is survived by his devoted wife Adella (nee Steen); children Sandi (Jeff) Jacobs, Sandy (Brian) Girard, Jeff Blakesley, Jerry (Wella) Blakesley, Jennifer (Keith) Hembre and Julia (Alan) Ebbert; 25 grandchildren and great grand children; and many other relatives and friends. A special thank you to his roommate, Wayne, and all the staff at Cerenity Care Center, WBL and HealthEast Hospice. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2460 East County Road E. White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020