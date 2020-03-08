Home

Raymond P. McMONIGAL

Raymond P. McMONIGAL Obituary
Age 66, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully March 3, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Ray will be remembered for his love of Harley Davidsons, Corvairs, and a regular patron at Mickey's Diner. He had a passion for St. Paul, the Cathedral, and playing the piano. Preceded in death by father, Patrick; siblings, MaryTerese and Dan; and nephew, Trevor. Survived by mother, MaryAnn; children, Jeremey (Victoria) and Keri; grandchildren, Devin and Isaac; siblings, Mike and Joy (Bill); and many special family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, tomorrow, Monday, March 9 at St. Jeromes Catholic Church, 380 Roselawn Ave E, St Paul, at 12 noon with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
