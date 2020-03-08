|
|
Age 66, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully March 3, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Ray will be remembered for his love of Harley Davidsons, Corvairs, and a regular patron at Mickey's Diner. He had a passion for St. Paul, the Cathedral, and playing the piano. Preceded in death by father, Patrick; siblings, MaryTerese and Dan; and nephew, Trevor. Survived by mother, MaryAnn; children, Jeremey (Victoria) and Keri; grandchildren, Devin and Isaac; siblings, Mike and Joy (Bill); and many special family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, tomorrow, Monday, March 9 at St. Jeromes Catholic Church, 380 Roselawn Ave E, St Paul, at 12 noon with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020