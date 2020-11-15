1/1
Raymond Paul HAAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 from COVID -19. Ray will be forever missed by his mother Ida; sister, Irene (Dennis) Livingston; his children, Paul, Ann, and Katie Heller; grandchildren, Ray and Savannah; the love of his life, Cynthia (née Ruiz) Jenkins; and many friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul; friend, Leon Clymer; and brother-in-law, Barry Anacker. Due to current COVID concerns, we will celebrate Ray's life at a later date. 651-702-0301





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved