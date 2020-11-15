Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 from COVID -19. Ray will be forever missed by his mother Ida; sister, Irene (Dennis) Livingston; his children, Paul, Ann, and Katie Heller; grandchildren, Ray and Savannah; the love of his life, Cynthia (née Ruiz) Jenkins; and many friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul; friend, Leon Clymer; and brother-in-law, Barry Anacker. Due to current COVID concerns, we will celebrate Ray's life at a later date. 651-702-0301