Age 92, of Osseo, MN Passed away on May 7th. Survived by wife Lois, children Scott Smith and Laurel Hansen. He was a proud grandpa to Caitlin Pitt & Kyla Tengdin and great grandpa to Sophia Pitt. You may know Ray from his early days in Hudson, South Dakota, his career at 3M, life in Lake Elmo, MN and New Richmond, WI, and his later years in Osseo, MN. He was a talented woodworker, building Osseo replicas, Milwaukee trains, and toys for children's hospitals. Ray had good friends at Real Life Cooperative, Steeple Point, Villa at Osseo, and Dean's Supermarket where he was a frequent shopper & visitor with son- in-law Brian. We thank everyone who friended and cared for Ray. While we can't gather to celebrate him now, you can recognize him by supporting the groups he volunteered with: Children's MN and Friends of the 261.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store