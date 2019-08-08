Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Raymond Walter HERBST Obituary
Age 86 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Eleanor. Survived by his significant other Annette O'Neil; children Christine (Stanley) Wiger, Cheryl Carigiet, Ray Jr. (Julie), Vicki & Carol Sayers; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Ray retired from NSP after 30+ years. His most important attribute was being able to fix anything for himself or his friends. He loved hunting, his cabin, his machinery, drinking beer & entertaining with his friends & relatives. Memorial Service Saturday (8/10) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation from 11 AM-1 PM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019
