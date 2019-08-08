|
Age 86 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Eleanor. Survived by his significant other Annette O'Neil; children Christine (Stanley) Wiger, Cheryl Carigiet, Ray Jr. (Julie), Vicki & Carol Sayers; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Ray retired from NSP after 30+ years. His most important attribute was being able to fix anything for himself or his friends. He loved hunting, his cabin, his machinery, drinking beer & entertaining with his friends & relatives. Memorial Service Saturday (8/10) 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation from 11 AM-1 PM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019