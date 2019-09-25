|
Born May 15, 1978 St. Paul Transition Sept 18, 2019 He was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. Born with a warm smile that continued to illuminate every room he entered. Most importantly, God illuminated his life and he became a brighter light. He was blessed to father and nurture three precious children who will carry his spirit on. Home Going Celebration will be held 12 PM, Friday, Sept. 27, at Redeeming Love Church, 2425 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood. Visitation one hour prior at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019