Age 85, of Durham, NH Died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 She was born in Seneca, SD on June 11, 1934 a daughter of the late George and Violet (Marohl) Hirchert. A longtime resident of St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove, Minnesota, she moved to Durham in September of 2019 to be near her daughter. She worked as a personnel assistant for the Metropolitan Council in St. Paul Minnesota, retiring in 1989. Re was an avid reader, who liked to stay active. She enjoyed walking, decorating her house, gardening, playing cards and watching her favorite sports teams, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She shared 46 years of marriage with her late husband Robert Mann, who predeceased her in 2017. Surviving family members include her children, Dawn Mahoney of NH, Melissa Strom of MN, Greg Mann of MN, Carrie Franklin of WI and Doug Mann of MN; several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff at Brookdale Spruce Wood for the extraordinary care they provided Re. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Presbyterian Homes and Services-Norris Square Greatest Need Fund, 2845 Hamline Ave. N., Ste. 200, Roseville, MN 55113. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. www.RemickGendron.com




