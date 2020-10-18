Rebeca RIOS

Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Woman of God Was ushered into Glory peacefully on 12 October 2020 in her home in Warner Robins, Georgia. Surrounded by her daughter, her cat Hesed, and her Bible; at 88 years blessed. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John L. Rios; sons, Rogelio Rios (Roy) and Noah; her brothers, Andres, Pedro and Samuel Rodrigues; and her sister, Martha Nila. Survived by her daughter, Rev. Eusebia Rios (Dina); her daughter-in-law, Sharon; and her grandchildren, Lisa, Rebecca, Alicia, Jessica, Noah, Crystal, Errick and Anna; her great-grandchildren, Hailey, Heather, Jonathan, Adelina, Adam, Leona, Cortez and Bernadette; and all her nieces and nephews. She is beloved by a large extended family in the Air Force Chaplain Corps and local Church Community, and too many friends to name them all. Mom was a gentle kind soul, who was grounded in her unwavering faith. She was a preacher's wife who labored for the LORD over 80 years. She loved music, singing the old hymns and singing harmony with her husband. She worked for 25 years at Wilder Residences and treasured every person she encountered. We will miss the comfort of her hugs, her laugh, and the power of her prayers. Mom faced challenges of life with the greatest smile - you were more courageous than you knew. Service Friday, 2:00 P.M. at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Avenue. Burial Riverview Cemetery. 651-767-9333