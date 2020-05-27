Rebecca A. MORIARTY
Age 78 of Roseville Passed away on May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Daniel, and many others. Survived by her children, Shannon, Kelly, Michael, Sean and Daniel; sister Jacqueline Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Our Mom was truly one of a kind, she is loved by all and will remain in our hearts forever. Private Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
