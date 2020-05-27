Age 78 of Roseville Passed away on May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Daniel, and many others. Survived by her children, Shannon, Kelly, Michael, Sean and Daniel; sister Jacqueline Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Our Mom was truly one of a kind, she is loved by all and will remain in our hearts forever. Private Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727