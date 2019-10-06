|
Age 69 Of Maplewood On October 2, 2019, after a long but determined medical battle, Rebecca Joane Ludka joined the angels; previously deceased parents William & Lillian Ludka; younger sister Beverly; gramps Sydney Upthegrove; special uncle Dorian; "adopted" dad Vernie Domeier; & many other long standing friends. Those left to mourn include brother and sisters Robert (AZ), Barbara (CA), Elizabeth (Betts) (WI), Sister Mary William, LSP (Bonnie) (CO), Bethany (St. Paul); nieces & nephews; great nieces & great nephews and longtime friend Linda (Lyn) Domeier. Becky was born on 4/11/50 in St. Paul, MN. She lived with her family in White Bear Lake & attended St. Pius X Elementary and then Archbishop Murray High School. She graduated proudly from the College of St. Benedict in 1972 with an elementary education degree. Her career path was established at Eastern Heights State Bank from which she retired after many years and after achieving the title of VP & Auditor. Her many 3M coworkers and their common experience remained always significant & valuable to her. Becky loved travel, painting & various creative ventures. She treasured her family, especially her nieces & nephews & their families. Her Wisconsin cabin on Golden Pond Road was a most special retreat. She loved the Hayward area, its people & nature. She dearly loved the beaches in Freeport Grand Bahama, Bahamas and maintained friendships there that were established during the years at CSB. Becky was a Girl Scout and a Girl Scout Leader. Another of her greatest loves was her pets; dogs & especially her cats. She is missed by all. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Chapel at The Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. S., St. Paul. Memorials are preferred to The Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Paul, or The Volunteers of America, Maplewood Care Center Campus. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019