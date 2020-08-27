Age 61, of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She had just entered into hospice care and was surrounded by her family and close friends at her brother's home in Ramsey, MN. Rebecca was one who sincerely cared for those around her regardless of who they were. She was a friend to all who met her and loved her family and extended family deeply. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Ferol Baertsch; brothers, Randell Baertsch of Williston, ND, Roger (Carrie) Baertsch of Ramsey, MN, and Walter Scott (Penny) Baertsch of Carlock, IL; nieces and nephews, Nancy, Dale, Brian, Darrell, Doug, Shawn, Nick and Dani; uncle and aunt Ron and Deanna Baertsch; multiple cousins and many, many friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles. There will be an outdoor Celebration of Life Service for Rebecca in the backyard of her brother, Roger's home (5735 Alpine Dr., Ramsey, MN 55303) on Saturday, August 29 at 3 pm officiated by Pastor Dan Bergstrom of Salem Covenant Church, New Brighton, MN. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The ARC Minnesota at arcminnesota.org
or The Alan Page Educational Foundation.