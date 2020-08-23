1/1
Reed Loren NICKELS
Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, age 65. Preceded in death by parents, Loren and Alyce; infant brother, Royce. Survived by sister, Julee (Michael) Ruby; nieces and nephews, Kristen (William) James, Shawn Ruby and Patrick (Brittany) Ruby; great-nieces and nephews, Alix, Lafeyette, Braydin and Kylee Ruby. In spite of the difficulties of living with Cerebral Palsy, he was a graduate of Stillwater High School and worked hard at various jobs and enjoyed it. He especially loved family gatherings and talking to others. Memorial Service Tuesday, August 25, 1:30 P.M. at Salem Ev. Lutheran Church, 14940 62nd Street North, Stillwater. Visitation 1:00–1:30 P.M. at the church. Burial Salem Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Fraser Group Home. Special thanks to all his caregivers over the years. 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Salem Ev. Lutheran Church
AUG
25
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Salem Ev. Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
