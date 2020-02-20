|
|
Age 77, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by, her loving husbands Robert Thielbar and Rodney Stedt; parents, Mildred and George Masters; siblings, Carol Heim, Mike and Walter. Reena is survived by her children, Roy (Cheryl), Mike (Kate), Debbie (Glenn), Nancy (Chuck); 14 grand children and 6 great-grand children. Funeral Service will be 12 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7000 Hinton Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Newport Cemetery. The family asks you to join us in wearing something purple to honor Reena.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020