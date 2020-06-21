Reid McLEAN

Of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away June 6, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Reid was actively engaged in a remarkable variety of cultural and creative communities, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Wherever he went, Reid enjoyed a reputation for generosity, intelligence, decency, and wit. Born August 25, 1950 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Reid grew up in nearby West Allis. He was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School, Macalester College (BA, English), and the University of Minnesota (MA, communications studies). During and after his undergraduate studies, Reid played keyboards and woodwinds for several local rock bands, and eventually moved into booking, managing, and mentoring younger musicians in the Twin Cities new wave scene. Graduate studies and work in marketing and communications consulting led him to the Minnesota Orchestra, where for 15 years he developed, booked, and promoted multiple concert series and special events, including the much lauded "Day of Music". In 2006 Reid returned to Macalester to work in the advancement office, building the Mac community and promoting philanthropic support of the college's mission. Reid joined his late wife Brigid in supporting political campaigns centered on equity and social justice. He served on the board of Ampersand Families and on the Development Committee of the American Composers Forum. With Brigid, Reid hosted and advised many Macalester international students. He generously guided his own nieces and nephews in their college choices. Reid had exquisite taste in music, including jazz, classical, and rock. He knew and loved fine food and wine, contemporary film, and literature. He admired the work of Montaigne and was an advocate for and avid player of the Brazilian urban pop music known as choro. The Byrds were his favorite band. Reid is survived by his mother Helen Jane McLean; siblings Joanne (Scott) Winters, Carol (Steve) Lukaczer, David (Patty) McLean; siblings-in-law Maura (Kevin) Cope, Richard McDonough (Mimi Exon), and Maureen McDowall (Peter Anderson); nieces and nephews Rory, Shannon, and Ryan Stewart; Shawn Cope; Miles and George McDowall; Eric (Kristen) Winters; Bethany (Sloan) King; David, Grace, and Marcus Lukaczer; Erin (Javier) Mantilla; Reid (Jenney) and Laura McLean; and great-nieces and -nephews Molly Winters, and Grayson and Easton King. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Brigid McDonough, Roger McLean (Father), Hon. Judge John T. McDonough (father-in-law), Mary Horgan McDonough (mother-in-law), Molly McDonough Stewart (sister-in-law), Erin Stewart (niece), and Paul McDowall (brother-in-law). He wanted everyone to know he had a great life with Brigid, his family, and his friends. A virtual memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. Please send an email to reidmcleanmemorial@gmail.com to receive the link. Memorials preferred to Macalester College and Ampersand Families.