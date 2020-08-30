Age 83 Died peacefully at home on August 26th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by spouse of 65 years Robert "Bob"; sons, David (Carol), Daniel (Pam), Douglas; grandchildren, Chris, Robert, Angela, Lindsay (Mike), Caitlin (Jeremy) and Allison; great grandchildren, Mason, Liv and Beau. Chick will be missed greatly by her large and close extended family; special friend, Dee and her many other friends. There will be no Celebration of Life at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store