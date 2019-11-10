|
|
Age 60, of Scandia, Minnesota Passed away on November 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by father, Hugh Rogers; uncles, Virgil and Cyril Rogers. Survived by her husband, Calvin Karl; step-son, Brian (Carol) Karl; step-grandson, Justin Goodejohn; mother, Joyce Rogers; brothers, Raymond, (Melissa) Rogers, Richard (Wanda) Rogers; niece, Kate Rogers; nephews, Ben, Zach, Alex, Lane Rogers. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 5th St., Marine on St. Croix. Gathering will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, the gathering will continue one hour prior to service at church on Thursday. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019