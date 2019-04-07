|
|
Age 92, loving, funny, gracious, compassionate, courageous, sharp-witted, intelligent, opinionated, and our rock, was reunited with the love of her life on April 2, 2019, after her battle with Alzheimer's disease and congestive heart failure. She was born on April 20, 1926, the daughter of Emil and Levonne Emplimkamp in Odense Denmark. She married Richard Alderete Esquivel on June 8, 1946 in the Regensburg Cathedral, Regensburg Germany. They have four children: Susan Genis, Richard Alderete Jr., Elizabeth and Elisia. Renate and Richard also cared for their granddaughter Anna Elizabeth McCallum. Born between the years of WWI and WWII, Renate witnessed and was keenly influenced by the challenges, fears, and unrest living in occupied Europe. She displayed great courage, strength and faith as a survivor of the Holocaust. Renate was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard and grandson Ethan Forsyth. She is survived by her daughter Susan Genis, son Richard Alderete, daughters Elizabeth (Farris Lyman) Owens and Elisia Forsyth and grandchildren Anna Elizabeth McCallum, Justine Marie Esquivel-Petrov, Alex John Esquivel, Arianne Elizabeth Owens, F. Devin Owens, Alyssa Renate Owens, Amanda Ruth Owens, Aimee Elizabeth Owens, Drew Richard Owens and Tiffany Forsyth. As was her wish, she was able to live independently in her own home with the aid of her children and granddaughter Anna. The family wishes to thank the Healtheast Hospice team, and in addition, she was blessed with the exceptional health care of Dr. John Dickhudt and the staff of Entira Family Clinics over the years. Their loving service is greatly appreciated. As was her wish, a private family service will be held with her interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019