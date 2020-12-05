Age 62, of Shoreview Passed away at home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Faribault, MN on January 4, 1958 to Donald and Corrine Remillard. Rene graduated from Bethlehem Academy and later attended St. Cloud State and University of MN - Twin Cities. Rene met Brian McCoy while working at Telemark Lodge in Cable, WI. They married in January of 1981, raised two boys Brody (34) and Wyatt (28) and enjoyed 40 years together. Rene spent 15 years at home with them, the highlight of her career. Later she worked for Mounds View School District as an early childhood development paraprofessional, special-izing in speech. A gymnast in high school transitioning to life long runner. She remained competitive in road races from 5k's to marathons. But of course Tennis was so much a part of her life, she was as competitive as she was caring. Fierce was her nature but always had a kind word. Most important was her family, she cheered them on through it all. Preceded in death by her father and mother. Survived by her husband Brian, two sons Brody and Wyatt, sisters Maureen (Dan Stackhouse), Sheila (Jim Ohm), two brothers Charles (Deb) and D.J. (Tammy) along with many nieces and nephews. Rene's family wishes to thank Dr. K and the entire Minnesota Oncology departments, as well as the other medical professionals who provided care through her entire journey with cancer. A special thanks to the Allina Health Hospice & Palliative Care and support team during her final days, affording her as much dignity and comfort as possible. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorials can be shared to the Brian and Rene McCoy Scholarship Foundation. Website link - http:/Hamline.edu/giving Select give to a different fund, then type McCoy in comment box.









