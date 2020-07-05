1/1
Rene Jean (Burns) O'BORSKI
With much love and deep sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rene Jean O'Borski. Age 68, passed away June 27, 2020 due to complications of cancer. She was preceded in death by father Jerome Burns, husband Dennis O'Borski, longtime friend Mike Bohn. She is survived by her two children, Patrick (Misty) O'Borski and Jennifer O'Borski; grandchildren, Taylor, Blake (Stephanie), Brady; great grandchild Ella; mother Harriet (Robert) Walters; four siblings: Patty Meggitt, Kathy (Quintin) Ryan, Don (Pattie) Burns, Shannon Burns. Also many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
