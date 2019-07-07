|
Passed away July 5, 2019 after heart complications. She is survived by her husband Stan Tolonen, daughter Lori (Nell) and son Clay (Pattie) and brother Craig (Marlys). She is pre-deceased by her parents and sister Diane. She will be missed by her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Renee grew up in the Bemidji, MN -area, daughter to George and Lois Barr, a forester and school teacher, respectively. She retired from a career as director of the Bayport Library, Bayport, MN, where she oversaw the conversion of the historic White Pine Inn into a modern, award-winning library that contributed to the advent of the computer age of public libraries. Renee's interests were broad and deep, from her love of music, in which she was an accomplished singer as well as guitar, piano, organ and clarinet player. She also enjoyed the camaraderie of church choir and community volleyball, softball and tennis . Distinguishing groups in her life outside of career were her musical performance group, The Three Twos; and, her devoted high-school friends affectionately known as The Dozen. Many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives also know of the devotion and joy she brought to them and others. Renee wished to have no public funeral or memorials. The family will have a private celebration of her life. Please keep her in your thoughts.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019