Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Retha BERNDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Retha M. BERNDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Retha M. BERNDT Obituary
Age 89, of St. Paul Born June 16, 1929 on a farm in York Co., Nebraska. Passed away June 15, 2019. Accepted Christ as her Savior at age 19. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Lottie Creech; sisters, Elizabeth Van Dyke and Janice Earnest; and husband, Fred, Sr. Survived by step-children, Fred Jr., (Sylvia Sekhon), Steven (Diana), Karl (Mary); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Creech; sister, Martha (Marlin) Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday (June 21) from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, June 22nd (visitation 10-11 AM) at CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, Roy and Shields Aves., St. Paul. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Central Baptist Church Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now