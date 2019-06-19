|
Age 89, of St. Paul Born June 16, 1929 on a farm in York Co., Nebraska. Passed away June 15, 2019. Accepted Christ as her Savior at age 19. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Lottie Creech; sisters, Elizabeth Van Dyke and Janice Earnest; and husband, Fred, Sr. Survived by step-children, Fred Jr., (Sylvia Sekhon), Steven (Diana), Karl (Mary); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Creech; sister, Martha (Marlin) Johnson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday (June 21) from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, June 22nd (visitation 10-11 AM) at CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, Roy and Shields Aves., St. Paul. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Central Baptist Church Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019