Age 89 of Inver Grove Heights, MN Died peacefully on August 21, 2019. He was born October 13, 1929 to Alvin and Selma Alitz and grew up on their farm in Altura, MN. He was a 1947 graduate of Lewiston-Altura High School. Reuben served in the United States Army after WWII and before the Korean War. Reuben married Vernice Ellinghuysen on April 28, 1951. They lived in Inver Grove Heights, MN and raised 3 sons. He worked as a high school math teacher at Park High School in Cottage Grove and also coached football, basketball and track. He was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Reuben was an avid bowler and bowled in several leagues over 30 years. He loved spending time at the family farm. Reuben is survived by three sons, Robert (Diane) Alitz of Maplewood, MN, Paul (Nancy) Alitz of Hastings, MN and Richard (Liz) Alitz of Lake City, MN; six grandchildren, Ashley Alitz, Lauren (Nate) Meyer, Lisa (Jordan) Krause, Emily (Brendon) Smith, Matthew Alitz and Hannah Alitz; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Meyer and Conrad Meyer; sister-in-law, Irene Nerison of Maple Grove as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 4:00 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation 2-4 pm prior to the service. Interment Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Luncheon following the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019