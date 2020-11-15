1/1
Rex A. STEARNS
1931 - 2020
Passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in White Bear Lake with family at his side. Rex was born in Creston, Iowa, on November 8, 1931. He served in the Marine Corps from 1952-1954 and the Coast Guard Auxiliary from 1999-2010. An avid fisherman, Rex loved his Savior, his family, friends, gospel music and polka dancing. He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Constance Stearns; the mother of his children, Helen Doge; sister and brother-in-law, Paul and Marilyn Heath and their daughter, Linda Smith. He is survived by Beverly, his devoted wife of 45 years; children, Debra Annunziata, Terry, Gayle and Bob (Kim); stepchildren, Vicki (Dave) Tyrrell and Jim (Lizbeth) Randall; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and special friend, Caroline Smith. Rex graduated from Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, with a degree in Journalism. He was grateful for encouragement from an employer to pursue this degree. It led to a 32-year career as director of industrial motion pictures which included training and educational films, commercials and documentaries. Employers included KRNT-TV and KDPS-TV, Chicago Advertising Agencies, International Harvester Farm Equipment and Truck Division. He retired as Motion Picture Director with 3M Corporate Audio Visual Communications in 1992. His many interests included 22 years teaching and calling square dances and working as an Independent Corporate Casino Gaming Dealer. It was Alzheimer's dementia that sadly forced his retirement in 2013 at the age of 82. Burial service with full military honors will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland, WI, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with Pastor John Miels, St. Paul Lutheran Church, officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where Rex will be honored with an old time dance. Memorials can be made to Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota or Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota in Rex's honor. Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice Team, Mary and Corinne, for their loving care; and to WBL Prelude Memory Care who welcomed Rex and Beverly to Chapel services and activities. Rex's love, kindness, wisdom and humor will be missed.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
