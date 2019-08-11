|
|
Age 87 - Of Roseville "The Dale St. Lawnmower Guy" Passed away August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Mary. Survived by children, Jeanne (Kenny) Philpott, Rick (Barb) and Bruce (Cindy); grandchildren, Nick and Matt Philpott, Hans (Jordan), Emma and Lizzy Backlund; sister, Arlene Holland; and brother, Pete (Betsy). Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, August 16 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Entombment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019