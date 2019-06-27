|
Age 84 Of Eagan, MN "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" II Cor. 5:8 Richard (Dick) Furry went home to be with Jesus, Tuesday June 25th, 2019. He will be greatly missed by wife of 65 years, Lorraine; children, Julie (Allen), Jeanne, Joanie (Doug) Richard Jr (Linda), Renee (Greg), Tom Oliva and Glenn Link; 16 grand-children; 34 great-grandchildren; sister, June (Ray) and many, many other family members and friends. Dick leaves behind a wonderful legacy of serving the Lord and his family. Longtime member of the Lather's Union. Funeral Service, Saturday, June 29th at 11am at HOPE TEMPLE CHURCH, 1704 E. 35th St. Mpls. Visitation Friday, June 28th from 6pm–8pm at BRADSHAW, 3131 Minnehaha Ave, Mpls and one hr prior to the Service at Church. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery at a later date. 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press from June 27 to June 29, 2019