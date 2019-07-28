|
1934 — 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Anthony Johnson announces his passing on Sunday, July 21st 2019 at the age of 85. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ken (Cammy), KR (Michelle), Eric (Eileen) and Mark; along with 6 grandchildren; sister, Janet Schmuck; and uncle, Mike Waldoch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elinor Mae Johnson, on January 29, 2018. Visitation starting at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at the Chapel of Saint Mary at the Cerenity Marian Center, 200 Earl Street, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the : act.alz.org/goto/Richard-Elinor-Johnson.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019