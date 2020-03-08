|
Age 83 of St. Paul Born January 19, 1937, to Elsa and Guy Lidstad. Dick died peacefully in his sleep March 2, 2020. Preceded and welcomed into heaven by his parents, daughter Alison (Ali), and sister, Marion Johnson. Survived by his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Peggy (O'Neill) Lidstad. Theirs was a true love story. They were a shining example to all; exemplifying their wedding vows to be together "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part." Dick provided strong, ethical leadership and guidance to his family, especially his and Peggy's surviving sons, Guy (Jennifer) and Chris (Wynne), and their grandchildren, Luke, Austin, Alley, Casey, and Piper. Two sisters, Lorraine Sjerven (Gene) and Donna Lidstad, also survive him. Dick was a lifelong resident of St. Paul and devoted his entire business career to the 3M Company, retiring in 1998 after 40 years of dedicated service. Dick was deeply committed to higher education and served as a guest speaker, mentor, and member of various advisory boards and committees at the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. His greatest joy was time spent with family and cherished friends who were like family to both Dick and Peg. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date TBA.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020