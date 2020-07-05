Age 63 of Taylors Falls, MN Passed away June 27, 2020 after a long illness. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Preceded in death by his mother Helen Love, father James Love, and brother Donald Love. Survived by his brothers Robert (Krista) Love, James (Barb) Love; sister Kathryn (Steve) Prokosch, many nieces, nephews, as well as many friends in Crane Lake especially the Anderson family, and his buddy Charlie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society in Rick's name. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com