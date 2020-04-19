Age 73, of Coon Rapids Died peacefully on the morning of April 14, 2020. Preceded by his mother Gloria Millette; niece Julie Leguil. Survived by his loving wife Laurel; sons Chris Millette & Mike Thacker, daughter Keli McLay-Wilson; grandchildren Lindsey & Logan Thacker; father Rich Millette; sister Debra Millette. Also survived by Laurel's son Joseph Pulles; daughters Jennifer & Katie Nelson; grand children Kayla, Alexi, Kinsley, Madilynn, McKenna, Karina & Carter. Rick loved spending time riding on his Harley and was an avid music lover. Time and date for funeral and mass to be determined, a celebration of life is also planned for a later date as well. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.