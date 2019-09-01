|
|
Age 78, of Shoreview Passed away August 26, 2019 Graduate of Two Harbors High School 1959 attended UMD, U of M Twin Cities, and graduated from the U of M Carlson School. Survived by wife, Mary; sons Steve and Tom Sandness; brother, Steve (Sue) Sandness; sister, Kathy Smith. Memorial Service 11 AM Tuesday, Sept. 3, (gathering 10-11 AM) at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview. Interment Silver Creek Cemetery, Silver Creek Twsp, MN. Dick was a US Navy Veteran and a current long-time employee of Cray Inc. Memorials preferred to Can Do Canines Assistance Dogs 9440 Science Center Dr., New Hope, MN 55428
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019