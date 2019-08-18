Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Age 86, of Maplewood Passed away on August 16, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Marlene; parents, Eddie & Leona; and brother, Gaylord (Fern). Survived by daughters, Cindy Schellack & Mary (Alton) Falgout; granddaughters, Amy Schellack (Dave), Crystal (Michael) Zenzola, Heather Schellack (Josh), Keva (Stephen) Gardner; great grandchildren, Amanda (Rachel) Poferl, Tyler Herchenhahn, Bryce, Wade, Khloe & Audrey Zenzola, Penelope "Penny" Gardner; and brother, Lowell (Carol). Richard was born and raised on the family farm in Glyndon, MN on June 18, 1933. He attended a one-room school (Pleasant Valley 102) through grade 8 and graduated as Salutatorian from Glyndon H.S. Following graduation, he attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN (Class of '55). Following two years in the Army, he worked as a chemist for the State of MN retiring after 34 years. He was a charming man and enjoyed hiking, reading & playing cards. He was a longtime member & elder of St. Stephanus Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with loved ones. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, August 22 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice and Pillars. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
