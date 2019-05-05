Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard SIMMERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. SIMMERING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. SIMMERING Obituary
Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Lucille, of Ames, IA; brother Tom, of Clear Lake, IA; nephew, Aaron Lundeen of White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by daughters, Angela and Tricia; sister, Becky (Wayne) Anderson; sister-in-law, JoEllen; nephews, Nathan, Joel and Otto; nieces, Rachel and Lesley. Graduate of Luther College Class of 1961. Worked in the Finance Department for the American Lutheran Church and after retirement for H.R Block. Longtime member of Central Lutheran Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to The Epilepsy Foundation are appreciated. Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th Street, Minneapolis MN, 55404.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.