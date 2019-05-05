|
|
Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Lucille, of Ames, IA; brother Tom, of Clear Lake, IA; nephew, Aaron Lundeen of White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by daughters, Angela and Tricia; sister, Becky (Wayne) Anderson; sister-in-law, JoEllen; nephews, Nathan, Joel and Otto; nieces, Rachel and Lesley. Graduate of Luther College Class of 1961. Worked in the Finance Department for the American Lutheran Church and after retirement for H.R Block. Longtime member of Central Lutheran Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to The Epilepsy Foundation are appreciated. Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th Street, Minneapolis MN, 55404.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019